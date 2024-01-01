EC has no jurisdiction to defer election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today said that the EC has no jurisdiction to defer the election.

He said voting will take place at 43,000 polling centres and the Election Commission has been entrusted with the highest responsibility, but it is not possible for only the EC to arrange the polls. Thus, it has been mentioned in the Constitution to give the EC manpower as per its requirement, he said while inaugurating a training programme for judicial magistrates in Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

A total of 650 judicial magistrates took part in the training session ahead of the 12th Parliament Election slated for January 7.

A political quarter has boycotted the election and this quarter is launching activities against the polls, but if they carry out violent activities or try to prevent voters from exercising their right of franchise, the EC will have to take steps against it, the CEC said.

The responsibility of the EC is to organise election for electing parliament members, he said adding that if the government is not formed through election, there is a possibility of forming an undemocratic government.

The CEC also said that violence during election is not acceptable in any way as it creates panic among people.

"Violence at polls will not be tolerated in any way as it creates panic among people. So, violent activities must be resisted,"

Mentioning that there is an international dimension of the 12th Parliament Election, the CEC said, there is no scope of ignoring it as they want to see a free and fair election.

"Trifling incidents of violence might take place during the polls . . . But those must be resisted if exceed limits," he added.

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam presided over the event. Election Commissioners Brigadier General (rtd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan and Begum Rasheda Sultana and law and justice division secretary of the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry Md Golam Sarwar, among others, were present.