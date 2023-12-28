EC fines three AL candidates for violating polls code

The Election Commission yesterday fined three Awami League candidates between Tk 20,000 and Tk 1 lakh for violating the electoral rules.

They are nominees for Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar, Barguna-1 Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu and Faridpur-1 Abdur Rahman.

After holding a hearing at the EC office, the commission yesterday evening penalised Bahar Tk 1 lakh and Shambhu Tk 50,000.

While in Faridpur, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Md Khairuzzaman fined AL presidium member and Faridpur-1 candidate Abdur Rahman Tk 20,000 for illuminating a campaign office at night in Shibpur rail gate area of Boalmari, which is a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

After yesterday's hearing, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters that Bahar and Shambhu will have to pay their fines within three days.

The EC summoned the two, who are also incumbent lawmakers, to explain allegations that they had violated the poll rules.

The commission made the decision as the election enquiry committees found the allegations of breaching the polls code against them to be true after investigations. Besides, a probe committee formed by the returning officer found that Bahar had violated the electoral rules.

Bahar was accused of misbehaving with a television reporter on December 20 and threatening opposition activists to break their hands and legs on December 18.

Shambhu violated the poll rules on November 28, December 7 and 9 by taking out a motorcycle procession and holding rallies.

On Sunday, the EC also decided to file cases against two AL contenders -- Mostafizur Rahman of Chattogram-16 and Abdul Hyee of Jhenaidah-1 -- for breaching the rules.