National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:52 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:55 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

EC fines AL candidates in Cumilla, Barguna total of Tk 1.5 lakh

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:52 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 04:55 PM

The Election Commission today fined Awami League aspirant for Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar Tk 1 lakh, and Barguna-1 AL candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu Tk 50,000 for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Bahar and Shambhu are also incumbent lawmakers from the respective constituencies.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The commission fined them after they held two separate hearings at the EC office this afternoon.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath informed the reporters that both candidates would need to pay their fines within three days.

EC summoned the two ruling-party candidates to explain allegations that they violated the electoral code of conduct.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রাম ওয়াসায় দুর্নীতির কথা স্বীকার করলেন এমডি

চট্টগ্রাম ওয়াসায় দুর্নীতির কথা স্বীকার করেছেন সংস্থাটির ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক (এমডি) এ কে এম ফজলুল্লাহ।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

টিআইবির কোটিপতির হিসাবে গরমিল, উদ্দেশ্যপ্রণোদিত: তথ্যমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification