EC fines AL candidates in Cumilla, Barguna total of Tk 1.5 lakh

The Election Commission today fined Awami League aspirant for Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar Tk 1 lakh, and Barguna-1 AL candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu Tk 50,000 for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Bahar and Shambhu are also incumbent lawmakers from the respective constituencies.

The commission fined them after they held two separate hearings at the EC office this afternoon.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath informed the reporters that both candidates would need to pay their fines within three days.

EC summoned the two ruling-party candidates to explain allegations that they violated the electoral code of conduct.