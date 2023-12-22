EC details security arrangements for polling stations

A team of 15-17 security members to guard each polling station

Police officials frisk and check a passenger at the Agargaon metro rail station. Due to recent arson attacks on trains and buses, law enforcers have been deployed at metro stations across the city to assist the MRT police unit and amp up security ahead of the January 7 polls. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

A team of 15-17 security members will be posted in each polling station in the 300 constituencies throughout the country in the 12th national elections slated for January 7.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission on Thursday, tighter security would be taken for vulnerable and important polling stations.

There are some 42,000 polling stations throughout the country and a total of 11,96,91,633 voters will get to practice their universal franchise and will be able to cast their votes in the 12th general election.

The commission has made separate security plans for polling stations located outside the metropolitan areas and inside it.

Outside the metropolitan areas, a team of 15-16 security personnel, including two policemen with arms, one armed ansar, one ansar with either firearms or baton, 10 ansar with batons, one or two village police members with batons will protect each regular polling station.

However, in the case of each important polling stations, which are considered as vulnerable stations, there will be a team of 16-17 security men including three police men with arms.

Inside the metropolitan area, a 15-member security team consisting of three police with arms, one armed ansar, another ansar with either firearms or baton, and 10 other ansar members with batons will ensure security for each polling station.

But in the case of an important polling station, a 16-member security team will guard it and the number of police members with arms would be four instead of three.

The structure of the security team for special areas -- Chittagong Hill Tracts and hard-to-reach areas -- would be the same as rural centres outside the metropolitan areas.

The law enforcement agency members will remain deployed for five days. They will be present at the centres two days before the polling day and will stay there for a day after the voting.

Besides, members of armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, Rab, police, armed police and Ansar Battalion will be deployed in the election areas as mobile teams and strike forces.

They will be engaged in election duty for 13 days (including travelling time) from December 29, 2023 to January 10, 2024.

Moreover, a number of judicial magistrates and executive magistrates are to be deployed in the election areas to prevent violation of electoral code of conduct.

Out of 44 registered political parties, 27 parties are contesting the election, while BNP and some others are boycotting the polls demanding the election under a neutral government.

A total of 1,895 contenders are running in the parliamentary election.

The candidates are now carrying out electioneering, which they can continue till January 5 (8:00am), 48 hours before the balloting.

The elections would be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any recess on January 7.