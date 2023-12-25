National Election 2024
Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:02 AM

National Election 2024

EC decides to withdraw three OCs, one UNO

PHOTO: PALASH KHAN/THE DAILY STAR

The Election Commission yesterday decided to withdraw three officers-in-charge and one upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) on charges of negligence of duty.

The three OCs are from Kalkini Police Station in Madaripur, Fulpur and Tarakanda police stations in Mymensingh. UNO of Fulpur in Mymensingh was also withdrawn.

In two separate letters, the EC directed the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the senior secretary of the Public Administration Ministry to take the necessary measures to withdraw them and appoint suitable officers in their place.

This decision was taken to ensure a free and fair national election, EC said.

Earlier on Saturday, the EC decided to withdraw the two OCs of Shailkupa and Harinakundu police stations in Jhenaidah.

