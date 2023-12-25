EC decides to withdraw three OCs, one UNO

The Election Commission yesterday decided to withdraw three officers-in-charge and one upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) on charges of negligence of duty.

The three OCs are from Kalkini Police Station in Madaripur, Fulpur and Tarakanda police stations in Mymensingh. UNO of Fulpur in Mymensingh was also withdrawn.

In two separate letters, the EC directed the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the senior secretary of the Public Administration Ministry to take the necessary measures to withdraw them and appoint suitable officers in their place.

This decision was taken to ensure a free and fair national election, EC said.

Earlier on Saturday, the EC decided to withdraw the two OCs of Shailkupa and Harinakundu police stations in Jhenaidah.