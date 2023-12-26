EC decides to withdraw Habiganj DC

Three cops to be withdrawn as well in Chandpur, Madaripur

The Election Commission yesterday asked the public administration ministry to withdraw Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Debi Chanda, who has also been working as the district returning officer for the January 7 polls.

A letter was issued by EC Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman in this regard.

Without mentioning any specific reason, the letter, sent to the public administration secretary, said that the decision was taken for the sake of a free and fair election.

"After withdrawing the DC, the authority has been requested to appoint a suitable officer in the post," reads the letter.

Meanwhile, the EC also decided to withdraw two more officers-in-charge and a police inspector in three districts as they were found to be neglectful in discharging their duties.

The two OCs are from the Matlab Police Station in Chandpur and the Dasar Police Station in Madaripur. The lone police inspector is from Kaliganj Police Station in Gazipur.

Earlier, on Sunday, the EC withdrew three OCs in Madaripur's Kalkini, Mymensingh's Fulpur and Tarakanda, and an upazila nirbahi officer of Mymensingh's Fulpur. On Saturday, two more OCs were similarly withdrawn.

The EC yesterday issued two separate letters about the withdrawal of the three police officials, which were sent to the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the necessary measures to withdraw them and appoint suitable officers in their place.

These decisions were also taken for the sake of a free and fair election, EC said.