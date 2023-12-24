EC decides to withdraw 2 OCs over negligence

The Election Commission yesterday decided to withdraw the officers-in-charge (OCs) of Shailkupa and Harinakundu police stations in Jhenaidah as they were found to be neglectful in discharging their duties.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the commission in light of the reports of the district returning officer and the superintendent of police, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters after the meeting.

In a letter, the EC directed the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to take the necessary measures to withdraw the two OCs and appoint suitable officers in their place.

This decision was taken to ensure a free and fair national election, EC said.