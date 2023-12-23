National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 05:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 07:26 PM

National Election 2024

EC decides to withdraw 2 Jhenaidah OCs over negligence in duty

Gaibandha by-election

The Election Commission has decided to withdraw the officers-in-charge (OCs) of Shailkupa and Harinakundu police stations of Jhenaidah district over negligence in duty.

This decision was taken at the meeting of the EC today, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told reporters.

He said in light of the reports of the returning officer and the superintendent of police, the commission took the decision as the allegations of negligence in duty were found to be true.

Meanwhile, the EC has written to the senior secretary of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to withdraw the two OCs and appoint suitable officers in their place.

The decision was taken to ensure free and fair election, said the letter.

