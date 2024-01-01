EC certificate doesn’t make polls credible

Says CEC Awal

The January 7 polls need to be free and fair to prove that a government can hold such a national election through the Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday.

"There is some political controversy over the next election. A section has boycotted the polls... universal franchise is somewhat curtailed as one side has boycotted it," he said while inaugurating a training programme for executive magistrates in the capital.

Sixteen political parties, including the major opposition BNP and its allies, have boycotted the upcoming election, saying that a free and fair election is not possible under the current regime.

The CEC said there was violence in the 2014 parliamentary election, which was boycotted by "a party", while there was some "controversy" over the 2018 election.

Overall, the credibility of the election has been undermined. That is why this election will have to prove at any cost that a government can hold elections through the EC, he added.

An election does not become credible with a certificate from the EC or a cabinet member, he said.

"Different countries have shown interest in the election. They have repeatedly met the government and the Election Commission to express their expectations regarding a free and fair polls," the CEC said.

He hoped that through a concerted effort from election officials and law enforcers, the upcoming election would be free and fair, praised locally and internationally, and seen as credible by countrymen.