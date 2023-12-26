EC to brief foreign observers, media Jan 6

The Election Commission will brief the international observers and media on January 6, the day before the upcoming national polls.

The briefing will take place to inform them about the election process, along with their dos and don'ts while monitoring the election.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath today said the briefing will take place at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

So far, a total of 183 international observers and 81 foreign journalists have expressed interest in monitoring and covering the national election, said EC sources.

Information regarding the international observers was sent to home and foreign ministries for vetting, said EC officials.

EC sources said they invited 114 members and chiefs of election commissions from 34 countries and heads of four associations -- Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia, and the Association of World Election Bodies.

The European Union, Commonwealth, and US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI), as well as the African Electoral Alliance, have so far expressed their desire to monitor the upcoming polls, they added.

In 2018, 38 observers from the Commonwealth, OIC, and Philippines-based Association of Asian Election Authorities, among others, monitored the election at the EC's invitation. 62 foreigners and 69 Bangladeshis from various foreign missions also worked as observers in that election.

At least 169 international observers monitored the 2018 election, compared to 593 in 2008, and 225 in 2001, according to EC sources.

The EU exploratory mission visited Bangladesh from July 6-22 while the US joint mission of the International Republican Institute and NDI visited Bangladesh from October 8-11.

Based on the exploratory mission's report, the EU decided not to send a full observer mission.

The EU later said it would send a four-member observer team to monitor the polls.

A team comprising five analysts of NDI and IRI are already in Dhaka to assess potential electoral violence conditions before, during, and after the elections.