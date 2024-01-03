National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:32 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Don't want polls that will plunge country into crisis: EC Rashida

Star Digital Report
Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:30 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 3, 2024 05:32 PM

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana today said they do not want to hold an election that will plunge the country into a crisis.

The government formed through the election should be a permanent one, she told reporters at her EC office.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"If the government goes into a temporary state, the country will fall into danger", she added.

Next parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.

She said that international pressure is not an issue. There is no pressure from any side. The election would be free and fair and will get recognition of all quarters.

Rashida said that the election atmosphere is under control of EC and the January 7 polls will be a festive one.

She said that the commission will go tough on those who will carryout any kind of election irregularities on the polling day

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গুজবের বিরুদ্ধে সতর্ক থাকুন: সাংবাদিকদের উদ্দেশে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘অনলাইন নিউজ মিডিয়া এখন দ্রুত বিকাশ লাভ করছে। মানুষ এখন মুদ্রিত সংবাদপত্রের পরিবর্তে অনলাইনে খবর পড়ার জন্য ক্রমবর্ধমান হারে ব্রাউজ করছে—যা প্রিন্ট মিডিয়ার জন্য একটি চ্যালেঞ্জ হিসেবে উপস্থিত হচ্ছে।...

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৩ সালে বাংলাদেশের কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎ উৎপাদন প্রায় তিনগুণ বেড়েছে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification