Don't want polls that will plunge country into crisis: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana today said they do not want to hold an election that will plunge the country into a crisis.

The government formed through the election should be a permanent one, she told reporters at her EC office.

"If the government goes into a temporary state, the country will fall into danger", she added.

Next parliamentary polls will be held on January 7.

She said that international pressure is not an issue. There is no pressure from any side. The election would be free and fair and will get recognition of all quarters.

Rashida said that the election atmosphere is under control of EC and the January 7 polls will be a festive one.

She said that the commission will go tough on those who will carryout any kind of election irregularities on the polling day