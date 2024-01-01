Dinajpur, Rangpur: Eerie silence, tight security at BNP offices

While Awami League, Jatiyo Party and other political parties are campaigning round the clock, the offices of BNP, in district and upazila levels across Dinajpur and Rangpur, remain locked.

According to BNP leaders, the party offices of district headquarters, including Dinajpur and Rangpur, have remained closed since October 29.

During a visit to the BNP office in Dinajpur on Sunday, this correspondent found two police personnel guarding the office. After entering the premises, nobody was found.

This correspondent also tried to reach, physically and over the phone, the top leaders including Mofazzal Hossain Dulal, president of Dinajpur district BNP, from Saturday night, but to no avail.

Party sources said they are avoiding phone calls.

Shafiqul Islam, adviser of Dinajpur district BNP and general secretary of Bochaganj upazila BNP, said all party activities remained suspended since October 29.

Police have been guarding the district BNP office since October. The upazila level office, however, does not have much police presence, he added.

Md Aktaruzzaman, former BNP lawmaker from Dinajpur-4 (Chirirbandar and Khansama), said the party office in Chirirbandar opens twice a day, but no leaders visit it, fearing harassment. Only party activists visit the upazila office.

A similar situation prevails in Rangpur. Several policemen were seen guarding the BNP party office at Grand Hotel Mor in Rangpur city on Sunday. No leaders or activist were found there.

This correspondent also tried to reach several local leaders of BNP there, but found their phones switched off.