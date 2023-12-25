Dhaka-19: Independent supporters attacked by ‘AL supporters’

Supporters of an independent candidate for the Dhaka-19 constituency were attacked allegedly by Awami League candidate's supporters in Savar today.

The incident took place in Ashulia's Gorat area this morning, said Md Sirajul Islam, a supporter of independent candidate Mohammad Saiful Islam.

Talking to our Savar correspondent, Sirajul said, "A group of 7-8 supporters of AL candidate Dr Enamur Rahman beat us up while putting up posters of "truck symbol" in Gorat area.

He said the attackers also tore the posters and threatened to kill us if we tried to put up posters again in the area.

"We will file a complaint with the police station and the Election Commission in this regard," he added.

However, Arif Madbar, a supporter of the boat symbol, denied the allegation.

FM Syed, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station told The Daily Star this evening that, "I am aware of the matter. Victims were asked to complain to the election office. They will take measures."