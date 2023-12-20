Deputy Speaker Tuku served show cause notice for ‘violating code of conduct’

The election inquiry committee has issued a show cause notice against Awami League candidate Shamsul Haque Tuku -- also the deputy speaker of parliament -- over allegation of violating the electoral code of conduct.

Pabna Joint District and Sessions Judge Md Ekramul Kabir, also the head of election inquiry committee of Pabna-1, served the notice on December 12. The letter was received yesterday.

The notice stated that on December 14, Tuku met with high school and primary school teachers in order to ask for votes in the upcoming election, which is against the code of conduct.

The election inquiry committee has published the notice in response to an allegation made by independent Professor Abu Sayeed, and it requested a reply within two working days.