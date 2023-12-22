Cumilla-6 AL candidate AKM Bahauddin show-caused

The election enquiry committee has issued a show cause notice against AKM Bahauddin Bahar, Awami League candidate for Cumilla-6 constituency, for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Md Siraj Uddin Iqbal, joint district judge and chairman of the committee in Cumilla-6, issued the notice on December 19 asking the candidate to appear before the committee at 11:00am on Sunday (December 24).

The show cause was issued as Bahauddin gave provocative speech at a meeting held at PTI school ground on Monday (December 18).

At the meeting, Bahauddin said to his men: "If any BNP and Jamaat worker is found supporting any candidate, you will break his hands and legs, I will be with you."