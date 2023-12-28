Cumilla-10: Presiding officer show-caused for campaigning for AL candidate

A presiding officer in Cumilla has been served with a show cause notice for campaigning for the Awami League-nominated candidate for the Cumilla-10 constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

AHM Mustafa Kamal is the current lawmaker from the constituency and also the finance minister of the country.

Senior Assistant Judge Rajib Kumar Dev, chairman of the Election Search Committee of Cumilla-10 (Sadar South, Lalmai, and Nangalkot) constituency, served the show-cause notice yesterday to the presiding officer, Md Abdul Halim.

Halim is a lecturer at Lalmai Upazila Principal Abul Kalam Majumder Women's College. He was directed to appear before the Election Search Committee on December 29 and give his explanation.

Contacted, the accused college teacher refused to comment on the matter.

The notice said that according to information published in the media (social media) on Tuesday, Abdul Halim was seen campaigning with boat leaflets along with Kamal's daughter and brother on Monday at Hazat Khola Bazar of Bhulin Uttar Union of Lalmai and asked people to vote for the boat symbol.

The notice also stated that Abdul Halim's actions were contrary to a free and fair election environment.