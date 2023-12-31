Ctg-4 independent candidate Salahuddin can’t participate in polls: SC

The Supreme Court chamber judge today cancelled its earlier order that allowed independent candidate Md Salahuddin to contest the January 7 polls from Chattogram-4 constituency, as he is still serving as a government official.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim also ordered the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services and the civil surgeon of Chattogram to take appropriate action against Salahuddin after an inquiry.

The chamber judge also fined Salahuddin Tk 1 lakh for committing fraudulence by submitting nomination papers suppressing information about his government service.

The order came following a petition filed by the Election Commission through its lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz on December 27, challenging SC's earlier order.

The counsel said Salahuddin concealed the information of being a health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex, violating the law.