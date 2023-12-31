Ctg-4 independent candidate can't contest polls as he is a govt job holder: SC

The Supreme Court today cancelled its earlier order that allowed independent candidate Md Salahuddin to contest the January 7 polls from Chattogram-4 constituency as he is still serving as a government official under the health ministry.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC Justice M Enayetur Rahim also ordered the director general of Directorate General of Health Services and civil surgeon of Chattogram to take appropriate action against Salahuddin after an inquiry into the matter, Election Commission's lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz told The Daily Star.

At the same time, the apex court chamber judge fined Salahuddin Tk 1 lakh for submitting nomination papers and committing fraudulence by suppressing information about his government service from the EC and court.

Salahuddin has been ordered to deposit the money of fine to the Supreme Court Day Care Centre in seven days, the lawyer added.

The SC chamber judge passed the order following a petition filed by the EC challenging its order that allowed Salahuddin to contest the polls for Chattogram-4.

The EC submitted the petition through Shameem Aziz to the SC on December 27, saying that Salahuddin is a government job holder under the health ministry.

But Salahuddin suppressed this information in the nomination papers submitted to the EC, and therefore cannot be allowed to contest the election under the Representation of the People Order, 1972, the lawyer said.

He said the EC, in the petition, appealed to the SC to cancel its chamber judge's order that on December 21 directed the commission to allow Salahuddin to contest the election.

The counsel said Salahuddin is a health assistant at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex and has concealed this information to the EC, which is a violation of the law.

Salahuddin reportedly in the nomination papers mentioned business as his profession instead of government service.

Sources at Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex said Salahuddin has remained absent from office since November 18 without taking official leave. The authorities issued show-cause letters against him thrice but he did not respond.