Ctg-12: Shamsul’s campaign attacked again

At least 20 activists of independent candidate Shamsul Haque Chowdhury for Chattogram-12 constituency were injured in two separate attacks during electioneering in the district's Patiya upazila today.

The supporters of Awami League-nominated candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury carried out the attacks, alleged Shamsul's younger brother Mujibul Haque Nabab, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Mujibul said Shamsul and his supporters came under attack while they were conducting campaign in Kusumpura area around 4:30pm.

Some 15 activists were injured when the attackers opened fire targeting Shamsul's vehicle, Mujibul Haque alleged.

Earlier, Shamsul along with activists was conducting campaign in Shantir Hat area under around 11:45am. At that time, some 40 to 50 men of AL of boat symbol carried out the attack with sticks and iron, leaving at least five people injured, said Mujibul.

Shamsul's younger brother Fazlul Haque Chowdhury was among the injured, he said.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Patiya and Chattogram city.

Shamsul, also the whip of the parliament, was elected lawmaker from Chattogram-12 (Patiya) constituency for three consecutive terms between 2008 and 2018 as a candidate of AL.

However, he decided to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate after failing to get the party's nomination.

Contacted, AKM Shamsuzzaman Chowdhury, president of Patiya upazila unit AL and chairman of the election management committee of Motaherul, said he did not know about the incident.

"None of our activists were involved in the incident," he said.

Contacted, Mohammad Solaiman, inspector (investigation) of Patiya Police Station, said on information, a police team went to the spot but they did not anyone there.

"We are looking into the incident," he added.

Motaherul could not be contacted over phone.

Chattogram's Additional Superintendent of Police Ariful Islam said police have found evidence of vandalism of vehicle. It could not be confirmed whether the attackers opened fire or not. Police are investigating into it.