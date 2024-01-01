Country risks isolation if polls aren’t free, fair

Says Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman yesterday said there was a possibility of Bangladesh facing isolation from the world if the upcoming polls are not free, fair and credible.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a training programme for executive magistrates, held in the capital, he said the country's future will be uncertain if the election is not credible.

"There is a possibility that the country's economy, trade and other aspects would come to a standstill …. The whole world is watching us. If we can't make this election acceptable, our future would be uncertain.

"There is a possibility that Bangladesh may be isolated," he said, adding, "The election must be held in a free, fair and acceptable manner at any cost. And we have no shortage of initiatives to ensure that."

Anisur made the comments at a time when many foreign countries and organisations are showing interest in the January 7 polls.

A total of 1,943 candidates, either independent or from one of the 28 participating political parties, are expected to contest.

Sixteen political parties, including the major opposition BNP and its allies, are boycotting the polls, saying that a free and fair election is not possible under the current AL government.

Meanwhile, the US and some other countries have been stressing the need for a free and fair election.

On May 24, the US imposed visa restrictions on Bangladeshis who undermine the democratic election process.

The European Union exploratory mission visited the country from July 6 to July 22 while the US joint mission of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) toured Bangladesh from October 8 to 11 to observe the pre-polls atmosphere.

Based on the exploratory mission's report, the EU decided not to send a full-fledged observer team. It later said it would send a four-member team to monitor the polls.

About violations of the electoral code of conduct by candidates and their supporters, Anisur said, "Although we hope not to see any violations, there were some. However, there were fewer than past elections."

He added that incidents of violence centring the polls were also less compared to earlier polls. "In some cases, the incidents were not related to polling matters at all."