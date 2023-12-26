Contesting polls: Hearing on Shammi’s petition Jan 2

A chamber judge of the Supreme Court today refused to allow Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed to contest the January 7 national election.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim sent her petition to its full bench for hearing on January 2.

In the petition, Shammi sought SC's order on the Election Commission to permit her to compete the election and allocate an election symbol for her.

The chamber judge told petitioner's lawyers that many critical questions have been raised about this issue and it needs to be dealt with by the full bench.

Following the SC chamber judge's order, Shammi cannot run election campaigns, her lawyers said.

Shammi's lawyers told the apex court chamber judge that the petitioner is not a foreign citizen anymore as the authorities concerned of Australia have accepted her application for cancelling citizenship on December 22.

The lawyers prayed to the court to allow Shammi run election campaign till January 2.

With today's petition, Shammi submitted a total of three petitions in this regard.