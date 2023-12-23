Chopper to be used to send polls materials in Bandarban’s remote areas: RO

Choppers will be used for sending election materials and election officers to 12 polling stations in Bandarban during the upcoming national elections, said Mozahid Uddin, returning officer and deputy commissioner of the district.

"Already all necessary preparations have been taken to hold a free and fair election and training was provided to the election officers," the returning officer told UNB.

The 12 remote polling stations include one in Rowangchhari upazila, three in Ruma upazila, seven in Thanchi upazila and one in Alikadam upazila.

A total of 2,88,029 people are scheduled to exercise their franchise in the general election at 182 polling centres in the district.

However, the authorities concerned have identified 131 polling centers out of 182 as vulnerable in the district.

Awami League candidate Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing and SM Shahidul Islam from Jatiya Party are contesting the polls.

This year, the ballot papers will be sent to the polling stations- except remote and hard-to-reach areas- throughout the country in the morning of the polling day on January 7.

Besides, ballot papers will be sent to the polling stations located in remote areas the day before the polling.