In Chattogram, legacy matters

Children of 6 AL leaders contesting national polls

The Awami League has chosen to entrust children of veteran party leaders in six constituencies of Chattogram for the upcoming national polls. Reflecting a pattern seen in Bangladesh and across South Asian politics, these nominees, now the torchbearers of their political dynasties, include four re-nominees and two newcomers vying for victory under the "boat" symbol.

In Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai), Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, son of incumbent MP and former minister Mosharraf Hossain, got AL nomination for the first time.

In Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda), SM Al Mamun, son of former lawmaker from the constituency late Abul Kashem Master, also got debut nomination.

In Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari), Khadizatul Anwar Sony, daughter of Rafiqul Anwar, former MP from the constituency, got nominated by AL. Earlier, she was a member of the Jatiya Sangsad from reserved seat.

In Chattogram-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia), Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the son of three-time mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury, has been re-nominated

In Chattogram-13 (Anwara), Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, incumbent lawmaker from the seat and son of the former AL leader Aktaruzzaman Chowdhury, got re-nominated.

In Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), AL has nominated incumbent lawmaker Mahfuzur Rahman Mita, whose father Mostafizur Rahman served as a two-time MP from the same constituency.

Local politicians and analysts have mixed reactions over these children of AL leaders.

"Dynasty politics frustrates grassroots activists and promotes factionalism. It also breaks the chain of command in local politics," said Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata, general secretary of Chattogram north AL. He, however, said some legacy politicians are seen to perform better as they gather political knowledge from the family.

Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, former professor of political science department at Chittagong University, said legacy in politics has emerged as a culture, with wife or children getting nominated after a leader's death.

"But political parties in a democratic country should nominate candidates in a democratic way," he added.