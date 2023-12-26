Chattogram-16 AL candidate Mustafizur sued for assaulting journalist

The Election Commission today filed a case against Chattogram-16 Awami League candidate Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury for assaulting a journalist and breaching the electoral code of conduct during submission of his nomination papers on November 30.

Banshkhali Upazila Election Officer Muhammad Harun Molla lodged the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Chattogram accusing Mustafizur, also an AL lawmaker, and unidentified 20 to 30 others.

After accepting the case, the court summoned Mutafizur and asked him to appear on January 3, the court's Public Prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury told our staff correspondent.

According to the case statement, Mustafizur and his men assaulted Rakib Uddin, a reporter of a private TV channel Independent TV, and abused him verbally while submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer's office on November 30.

Mustafizur also staged a showdown before submitting the nomination papers.

Following a written complaint, the election enquiry committee investigated the incident and recommended taking action against the AL candidate.