Chattogram-12 constituency: Attack on whip Shmsul's activists injured 8

Supporters of Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, an independent candidate for the Chattogram-12 constituency, came under attack allegedly by the supporters of the Awami League nominated candidate in the district's Patiya upazila this afternoon.

Shamsul, also the parliament whip, alleged that the attack came while his supporters were conducting election campaign in Kasihiash village around 4:30pm.

The AL nominated candidate's activists attacked them with sticks and locally made weapons injuring 8, he said. They also vandalised six vehicles.

Contacted, Motaherul denied the allegation.

"Shamsul staged a drama in a bid to harass my activists, he said.

"He [Shamsul] intends to make the polls controversial," he alleged.

Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station, said he received a verbal complaint of the attack. A police team has visited the spot.

Contacted, Alauddin Bhuiyan, UNO of Patiya and assistant returning officer of Chattogram-12, said an investigation has been launched.