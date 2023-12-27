Chattogram-11: Fire partially burns independent candidate’s polls camp

An election camp of Chattogram-11 constituency's independent candidate Ziaul Haque Sumon was set on fire in the port city today.

The incident happened in the Mailer Matha area of EPZ early hours of today, our Chattogram correspondent reports quoting police.

Talking to reporters, Ziaul Hoque Suman said after seeing the damage to the camp in the morning, his supporters informed to police.

Ziaul, also Incumbent ward councilor of ward-39, blamed supporters of Awami League candidate MA Latif for the arson attack.

Eyewitnesses said they suddenly saw Ziaul's election camp on fire around 4:00am today. The fire burned the south and east sides of the camp. However, no one knows who started the fire, as there was no one around the spot at the time, reports UNB.

Mahmudul Hasan, assistant commissioner (Bandar) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that a banner for electioneering was partially burnt in the office. Police have visited the spot and are investigating the matter, he added.

The correspondent could not reach MA Latif for comments as his mobile was found busy despite repeated attempts.