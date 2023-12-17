National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 02:10 PM

National Election 2024

President 'approves in principal' CEC's request for military deployment during polls

Photo: UNB

President Mohammad Shahabuddin today "approved in principle" to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal's request for assistance of the armed forces to hold the 12th parliamentary polls on January 7.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam revealed the information when briefing reporters following the scheduled meeting at the Bangabhaban. 

Replying to a question, Jahangir said the president assured the CEC that the EC would be informed about details such as the timeline and terms and conditions of deployment after discussing the matter with the armed forces division.

Jahangir, who was present at the meeting, said the president agreed in principle with the proposal.

 

