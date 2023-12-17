President 'approves in principal' CEC's request for military deployment during polls

President Mohammad Shahabuddin today "approved in principle" to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal's request for assistance of the armed forces to hold the 12th parliamentary polls on January 7.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam revealed the information when briefing reporters following the scheduled meeting at the Bangabhaban.

Replying to a question, Jahangir said the president assured the CEC that the EC would be informed about details such as the timeline and terms and conditions of deployment after discussing the matter with the armed forces division.

Jahangir, who was present at the meeting, said the president agreed in principle with the proposal.