Candidates can campaign through SMS

Candidates participating in the upcoming polls can now send text messages to their voters to communicate with them directly after the telecom regulator amended a directive on this.

Previously, candidates were barred from sending SMS using party symbols or names, but in response to the evolving needs of the election process, the telecom regulator moved from its position.

Local government candidates will also be able to send SMS to the voters, as per the amended directive of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

The directive also allows candidates to use either their party symbol or party name in the messages, according to the directive seen by The Daily Star.

"The candidates can utilise SMS to articulate the measures they intend to undertake for the welfare of their constituents if elected,"

However, the SMS will have to be sent in adherence to the prescribed code of conduct.

The SMS will be sent through the Application to Person service provider, a third-party SMS aggregator.

There are a total of 147 A2P SMS aggregators in the country, according to the BTRC.

The candidates will have to approach the aggregator first, who will forward the text to the BTRC for approval before dispatching it to voters through the operators.

Mobile operators' officials said that candidates had already initiated contact to avail themselves of this service, and they are ready to provide the service.

However, mobile users will be able to stop the flow of promotional texts through the "Do Not Disturb (DND)" service.

The mobile operators introduced the option of blocking these SMS for users several years back following instructions of BTRC.

To activate the service, Grameenphone users have to dial *121*1101#, Banglalink users *121*8*6# and for Robi and Airtel it is *7#.

However, if the customers activate the DND service, the flow of all types of promotional SMS will be stopped.