Candidacy of 48 restored following court order

Total candidates now 1,943 from 28 parties

The Election Commission reinstated candidature of 48 aspirants including three from Awami League and 10 from the Ganotantri Party following the order of High Court until Friday.

EC sources said they also have restored the candidacy of two aspirants from Trinomool BNP and one from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Inu) and 32 independents.

These candidates needed to move to the High Court as their candidacy were rejected by either Returning Officers or the Election Commission during the hearing of appeal.

With the restoration of candidacy of these 48 aspirants, the total number of candidates for January 7 polls increased to 1,943 from 28 parties and independents.

With the restoration of 32 independents, the total number of such candidates now stands at 414.

Seventeen political parties, including the major opposition BNP and its allies, are boycotting the upcoming polls, saying a free and fair election is not possible under the current government.

AL candidates who regained candidacy are Enamul Haque Babul for Jashore-4, Abdus Salam for Mymensingh-9 and Shahmim Haque for Faridpur-1.

The EC during the appeal, cancelled the candidature of Babul and Salam on the allegation of loan defaulting while it cancelled Shamim's candidacy for having dual citizenship.

The EC on December 12 decided to cancel the candidature of all aspirants of the ruling alliance member Ganotantri Party as the party has no commission-approved central committee.

The party moved to the High court against the decision.

The Supreme Court on December 26 ordered EC to allow the participation of Gonatantri Party in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.