Campaigning for AL candidate: 9 teachers show caused in Pabna

Election inquiry committee of Pabna-3 constituency has issued show cause notices against nine teachers from different institutions of the constituency over allegations of campaigning for AL candidate.

Joint district judge of Pabna Md Tajul Islam on behalf of the committee issued the notices yesterday following allegations raised by independent candidate Abdul Hamid Master, reports our Pabna correspondent.

The committee asked them to appear in front of it on December 31.

The Daily Star obtained copies of the notices.

The notices have been served on Md Alamgir Hossain, assistant teacher of Madar Baria High School; Hasanuzzaman Shopon, assistant teacher of Sultanpur Govt Primary School; Abdul Subhan, assistant teacher of Khanmorich Govt Primary School; Rafikul Islam, of Chakdigar Govt Primary School; Mizanur Rahman, of Chandipur Govt Primary School; Shahidul Islam, assistant teacher of Sultanpur Adarsha High School; Headmistress Rawshon Ali and teacher Ziaur Rahman, of Pukurpar Idea High School; and Faruk Ahmed, assistant teacher of Mondotosh Lower Secondary School; of Bhangura upazila of Pabna under the Pabna-3 constituency.

The notice stated, "Being a teacher you [the accused] have allegedly participated in the election campaign of Awami League candidate Md Mokbul Hossain since the announcement of polls schedule. On behalf of independent candidate [Truck symbol], Abdul Wahed, chief agent, submitted a written complaint. Upon primary inquiry, the committee found truth to the allegations. Hence, you have violated electoral code of conduct."

The notice asked them to submit in writing why legal steps should not be taken against them by December 31.

Talking to reporters, independent candidate Abdul Hamid said teachers of the educational institutions would have to participate in election duties, so they have to remain impartial.

Hamid alleged that the polls code of conduct was being violated frequently in the constituency.

Talking with The Daily Star, Md Nahid Hossain Khan, Bhangura upazila nirbahi officer and assistant returning officer, however, said no one has been given charge of election duty till now. If anyone is found guilty, their name will be dropped, he added.