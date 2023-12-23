Breach of Electoral Code: Two candidates, AL leader asked to show cause

Election enquiry committees have served show-cause notices on two candidates in Cumilla and Savar, and an Awami League leader in Lalmonirhat for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Besides, a government official, who is also the wife of an AL candidate in Narayanganj, reportedly breached the rule by campaigning for her husband and seeking votes for "boat", AL's electoral symbol.

In Cumilla, the election enquiry committee issued a show-cause notice to AKM Bahauddin Bahar, AL nominee for Cumilla-6, on December 19, asking him to appear before the committee at 11:00am on Sunday.

Md Siraj Uddin Iqbal, joint district judge and chairman of the committee in Cumilla-6, issued the notice as Bahar on December 18 said, "If any BNP and Jamaat activist is found to support any candidate, you [AL activists] will break his hands and legs; I will be with you."

He was speaking at a meeting at PTI school field.

Zakir Hossain, senior assistant judge and chairman of Dhaka-19 (Savar, Ashulia) electoral enquiry committee, asked Dhaka-19 independent candidate Talukdar Tauhid Jang Murad, a former AL lawmaker, to be present before the committee at 10:00am on December 26.

According to the notice, Murad on Tuesday held an election rally blocking the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Shimultala area, and staged a "showdown" using trucks and motorcycles violating the electoral rules.

In Lalmonirhat, local AL leader Abu Bakkar Siddik Shyamol, also personal secretary of Lalmonirhat-1 AL candidate Motahar Hossain, was summoned before the enquiry committee for attacking independent candidate Ataur Rahman Prodhan and vandalising his car and election office at Hatibandha on Thursday.

Shyamol is also the chairman of Gaddimari Union Parishad in Hatibandha upazila and the organising secretary of Hatibandha upazila AL.

He has to appear before the committee at noon today, said Hatibandha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazir Hossain.

Meanwhile in Narayanganj, Sayema Afroz, the upazila health and family planning officer of Araihazar, campaigned for her husband Nazrul Islam Babu, AL candidate for Narayanganj-2, violating the electoral rules.

According to the rules, government officials cannot take part in polls campaign.

Alamgir Sikder Loton, Jatiya Party candidate for Narayanganj-2, said he would complain to the Election Commission in this regard.

Contacted, Afroz said she joined the campaign as a wife, not an official.

Mahmudul Haque, deputy commissioner of Narayanganj and returning officer for the upcoming polls, said they would take necessary steps after an enquiry.