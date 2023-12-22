Boycott one-sided polls: Rizvi

BNP distributes leaflets

BNP and its allies have started distributing leaflets asking people to boycott the January 7 national polls.

BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi along with some 10-12 party men distributed leaflets among pedestrians yesterday morning in the capital's Elephant Road and Bailey Road areas.

"The way the prime minister issued threats in Sylhet during electioneering for the dummy election is the language of terrorists. Despite such threats, people won't go to the polling stations on January 7 and won't cast their votes," Rizvi said.

On Wednesday, the BNP announced a "non-cooperation movement" against the government, urging everyone to boycott the polls, and announced mass campaigns on December 21, 22, and 23 to gain public support for the movement.

Meanwhile, Ganosamhati Andolon held a rally in front of Jatiya Press Club, calling for election boycotts.