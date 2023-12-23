National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 23, 2023 06:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 07:07 PM

National Election 2024

BNP calls hartal in Rangpur tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Rangpur unit BNP called a daylong hartal in the city tomorrow.

Rangpur metropolitan units of Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, Chhatra Dal called the dawn to dusk strike demanding the resignation of government, release of BNP chairperson Khaleza Zia, withdrawal of cases against vice-chairman Tarique Rahman and other party leaders and activists, as per a press release issued today.

They also demanded release of advocate Mahfuz Nabi-Un Don the member secretary of Rangpur Metropolitan BNP.

