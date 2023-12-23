BNP activists distribute anti-polls leaflets in Gazipur

BNP leaders and activists today distributed anti-election leaflets among people at Barmi Bazar in Gazipur's Sreepur in support of its non-cooperation movement.

They also urged people to boycott the upcoming election and make the non-cooperation movement a success.

Since 11:00am, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies were seen distributing leaflets in the area.

Gazipur District General Secretary of BNP Shah Reazul Hannan said they distributed leaflets among people and shops in different places of the district including Sreepur, Kaliganj, and Kapasia.

A worker of BNP, who did not wish to reveal his identity, said he is taking part in the programme on the instructions of the party.

"Most of our leaders are in jail. I haven't been arrested yet. However, I don't stay in my house for a long time," he said.

When contacted, Sreepur Police Station OC Mohammad Shah Zaman said he had not received any information about the BNP's programme.