Blocking highway for rally: Independent Dhaka-19 candidate Murad show-caused

The electoral enquiry committee has issued a show-cause notice to Dhaka-19 independent candidate Talukdar Tauhid Jang Murad, a former Awami League lawmaker, for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

According to the notice, Murad last Tuesday held an election rally blocking the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Shimultala area, and orchestrated a showdown using trucks and motorcycles, which is a violation of the Election Conduct Rules-2008.

Zakir Hossain, senior assistant judge and chairman of Dhaka-19 (Savar, Ashulia) electoral enquiry committee, issued the notice yesterday, our Savar correspondent reports.

Murad was asked to appear before the committee office at 10:00am on December 26 and give a written explanation regarding the show-cause notice, said Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid, who is also the assistant returning officer.