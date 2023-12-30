BGB to ensure peaceful voting atmosphere: BGB chief

BGB members are seen in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka. A total of 34,530 BGB personnel started patrolling the streets of different districts across the country. They will remain deployed for 13 days to help the local administrations maintain law and order during the national election. Photo: Star

The Border Guard of Bangladesh will work to ensure a peaceful voting atmosphere, said its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan today.

"Ensuring a peaceful and congenial voting atmosphere is a sacred duty and action will be taken against them those who will deteriorate law and order situation during the voting," he said.

The BGB chief came up with the remarks after visiting the BGB camp in the port city's GEC area, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

A total of 177 platoon BGB have been deployed in Chattogram. Each platoon consists of 30 BGB personnel.

BGB will discharge their duties alongside police, Rab, and armed forces before and after the elections till January 10.

Nazmul Hasan said, "Along with other security forces, we will ensure that there is no deterioration of law and order, no incident of sabotage, and people will be encouraged to cast their vote freely at the polling centre without any fear and other issues.

"If there is any violence or the returning officer or presiding officer seeks assistance or in case of chaos inside polling centre, BGB will ensure security," he added.