‘BGB to ensure peaceful voting atmosphere’

Border Guard Bangladesh will work to ensure a peaceful voting atmosphere, said its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan yesterday.

The BGB chief came up with the remark after visiting the BGB camp in the port city's GEC area.

A total of 177 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Chattogram. Each platoon consists of 30 BGB personnel.

BGB will discharge their duties alongside police, Rab, and armed forces before and after the elections till January 10.