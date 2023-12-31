National Election 2024
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 30, 2023 11:57 PM

National Election 2024

‘BGB to ensure peaceful voting atmosphere’

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sun Dec 31, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 30, 2023 11:57 PM
48 BGB platoons deployed for security of RMG factories
FILE PHOTO: SK Enamul Haq

Border Guard Bangladesh will work to ensure a peaceful voting atmosphere, said its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan yesterday.

The BGB chief came up with the remark after visiting the BGB camp in the port city's GEC area.

A total of 177 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Chattogram. Each platoon consists of 30 BGB personnel.

BGB will discharge their duties alongside police, Rab, and armed forces before and after the elections till January 10.

