BGB to be deployed from Dec 29: home minister

Aiming to maintain overall peace and law and order in the country, Border Guard Bangladesh will be deployed across the country from December 29 ahead of the next parliamentary election alongside the Army, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday.

"BGB will be in the field from December 29 and alongside it, the Army will be there, so the situation will become more calm as well as peaceful," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Replying to a question about the role of police regarding election violence across the country, the minister said "Election Commission are monitoring it regularly and they are sending us a list of those who they think need to be transferred and we transfer that individual instantly."

In a query, whether there is any political motive behind Army deployment, Asaduzzaman, said there is no political motive behind it. "People of the country do not believe in such kind of violence and threats that a party is doing to foil the election. Though, our Election Commissioner has taken steps to conduct the election safely."

Answering another question, the home boss said the Election Commission is demanding a list of vulnerable areas and police will send the list soon.