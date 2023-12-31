Barisal-5 and Barguna-1: 2 JP candidates withdraw from polls

Two Jatiya Party-nominated candidates from Barisal-5 and Barguna-1 constituencies have decided not to contest the upcoming national elections slated for January 7, fearing that the election would not be free and fair.

Md Iqbal Hossain Tapas and Khalilur Rahaman, who collected nomination papers for Barishal-5 and Barguna-1 respectively, came up with the announcement in a joint press conference at Rajnigandha Center in Barisal city this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

Md Iqbal Hossain Tapas also withdrew his candidacy from Barishal-2.

The candidates said they do not see the environment as suitable for holding a fair and free election.

Some ruling party men have repeatedly violated the electoral code by obstructing our supporters from electioneering and attacking them at various times, but the returning officers did not take any action in this regard, they said.

They also called the election "staged and pie-sharing" polls.

JP Barishal city President Mohsin Ul Islam Habul and other leaders were present at the press conference.