Barguna-1: AL candidate Shambhu served show-caused

The Electoral enquiry Committee has served show-cause notices against Awami League candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu from Barguna-1 constituency and a ward councillor for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The committee chairman Ahmed Saeed, also joint district and sessions judge, served the show-cause notices.

The committee has asked Shambhu to submit a written explanation within the next 48 hours.

According to the notice, Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu criticised the independent candidates calling them "Iblish", "idiots" and "hypocrites" during a campaign meeting of Awami League at Koraibaria union in Borguna's Taltali upazila on December 26.

Through this, Shambhu has violated 11 (A) of the Election Code of Conduct 2008.

Mir Habibur Rahman, a supporter of boat candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, has been also show caused for allegedly distributing money among voters.

The officer-in-charge of Amtali police station informed that Habiubur distributed Tk 100 in cash to 20-25 people to buy winter clothes and paid Tk 100 per day for food during door-to-door campaigning in favor of "boat".

He was also asked to provide written explanation within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission today summoned Independent Candidate for Laxmipur-1 constituency Md Habibur Rahman Paban to explain allegations that he violated the electoral code of conduct and committed 'pre-election irregularities' by being involved in election crimes.

According to the EC notice, Paban called the deputy commissioner, Lakshmipur and the concerned returning officer through Whatsapp and made intimidating, objectionable and indecent statements and threatened to transfer the Returning Officer and superintendent of police within three days.

"Moreover, the concerned Election Enquiry Committee has sent a report to the Election Commission on December 31, 2023 recommending legal action against the candidate," it added.

Paban was asked to appear in person to provide an explanation to the EC.