Badsha in more trouble

After AL, local 14-party alliance members forsake the Workers’ Party candidate

Fazle Hossain Badsha, the Awami League led 14-party alliance candidate for Rajshahi-2 constituency, has not only failed to garner support of AL grassroots, but also other members of the alliance have forsaken him.

In a meeting with Rajshahi mayor and the local convenor of 14-party alliance AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Monday night, the grassroot activists of at least 13 political parties said they won't be supporting Badsha on January 7, according to several sources present at the meeting.

On Friday, the city unit of AL announced that "scissor", not "boat", is the election symbol of the unit.

Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, the city AL vice president, is contesting with the scissor symbol while Fazle Hossain has been given the much coveted boat symbol.

Notably, Shafiqur is a supporter of Liton, also a presidium member of AL.

Fazle Hossain told this correspondent yesterday that he had reached an "understanding" with Liton.

"I went to his home in the morning [Sunday]. We discussed a few things personally, and then we discussed it in the presence of his wife. We reached an understanding," said Badsha.

Contacted, Liton said, "I cannot stand against 'boat'. But I cannot also force my party men to support anyone in particular as there are directives to make the election participatory."

After the meeting between Badsha and Liton, the latter called the meeting of the local chapter of 14-party alliance at his political chamber in Ranibazar area on Monday night.

In the meeting, Liton reportedly extended his support to Fazle Hossain, but local leaders of the alliance said they would stand by the other Badsha -- Shafiqur Rahman.

"We requested them (Workers' Party) to participate in the election based on their own ability," said Mohammad Ali Kamal, the city unit AL president.

AL leaders in the meeting also argued that Fazle neglected the local AL leaders while he was an MP for the last three terms.

Mustafizur Rahman Khan Alam, presidium member of NAP, said, "Even the Workers' Party leaders could not raise any strong logic as to why we'll be supporting them. We extended our support to Shafiqur."

Abdullah Al Masud Siddiqui Shibli of JSD, which is another member of the alliance, is also vying for the same constituency. He was present at the meeting.

"Workers' Party leaders told me to withdraw my candidacy in favour of Badsha. Why will I do that? Although we are part of the same alliance, this election is different," he said.

MEETING WITH MINU

Adding to the drama was a recent speculation that Fazle met with BNP chairperson's advisor and top leader of Rajshahi BNP Mizanur Rahman Minu at a city hotel in an attempt to woo the vote bank of BNP.

Badsha came to the hotel with two of his companions at 6:00pm on Saturday, said Fakrul Alam Shovon, operations manager of Hotel X in the city's Chandipur area.

Around 30 minutes later, Minu came alone, he added.

"They had talks together for some time, although they sat at two separate but close tables," he said. Then they left one after another, he claimed.

"We saw each other while drinking coffee at the hotel. He expressed his good wishes. No other talks occurred between us," Fazle told this correspondent.

However, Minu said he has not met Badsha in recent times.

"Last time I talked with him was several months back during a train journey. Even if we meet, what's wrong with that? He is a senior politician and I respect him," said Minu.