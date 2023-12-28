Attack, threat in Faridpur-3

Independent candidate brings allegations against AL pick

AK Azad, a local Awami League leader running for parliament as an independent in Faridpur-3, yesterday alleged that 20 of his supporters were assaulted and his makeshift campaign offices were vandalised by his party nominee Shamim Haque's men.

"They attacked my activists at least 19 times in the last nine days," he told reporters at a press conference at his home in Faridpur town, adding that law enforcers were reluctant to do anything about it.

"So far, five cases and 13 general diaries have been filed with Kotwali Police Station over the incidents… But they are going to the houses of my supporters and threatening them."

If the attacks don't stop, Azad said he and his supporters will take to the streets.

"The workers of boat [the ruling party's symbol] have been unleashing terror."

The attacks took place in Ishan Gopalpur, Gerda, Mahmudpur, Pashchim Gangabardi Sarkar Primary School and Tepakhola areas of Faridpur town, he said.

Azad added that his key campaigner, Abdur Rahman Jhanak, who was stabbed on Tuesday in Mahmudpur area, has been fighting for life.

"But the authorities are silent. Proper action has not been taken against the criminals. Even the higher authorities' intervention was needed just to make the police register cases."

Azad demanded immediate arrest of the attackers for the sake of a fair election.

Contacted, Faridpur Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Quamrul Ahsan Talukder said, "I have received the complaints from AK Azad. We started arresting the suspects based on specific evidence. We will continue to take action against those who stand in the way of holding a fair election."

At a separate press conference at Faridpur Press Club, AL nominee Shamim said, "I told my supporters to stay calm. If I wanted, he would not even be able to be present in the area."

Shamim, the president of Faridpur AL, alleged that his supporters were attacked by Azad's men.