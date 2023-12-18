Army to be deployed from Dec 29-Jan 10 centring polls: EC

The Election Commission has decided to deploy the armed forces countrywide for 13 days from December 29 to January 10 to assist the civil administration in holding the January 7 polls.

Members of the armed forces member will be stationed at different "nodal points" and convenient places in every district, upazila and metropolitan area, an EC letter said today.

The commission sent the letter to the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division,

The letter said that armed forces members will be deployed in coordination with returning officers.

An executive magistrate will accompany the armed forces, the letter said.