National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:05 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Army to be deployed from Dec 29-Jan 10 centring polls: EC

Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:02 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 05:05 PM

The Election Commission has decided to deploy the armed forces countrywide for 13 days from December 29 to January 10 to assist the civil administration in holding the January 7 polls.

Members of the armed forces member will be stationed at different "nodal points" and convenient places in every district, upazila and metropolitan area, an EC letter said today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The commission sent the letter to the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division,

The letter said that armed forces members will be deployed in coordination with returning officers.

An executive magistrate will accompany the armed forces, the letter said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সামান্যতম ভুল বলিনি, বক্তব্য একদম ঠিক আছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

সামান্যতম ভুল বলিনি, বক্তব্য একদম ঠিক আছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

‘আওয়ামী লীগ আন্তরিকভাবে চেয়েছে বিএনপি অংশগ্রহণ করুক। এই কথাটা বলতে গিয়ে আমি সেদিন কিছু কথা-বার্তা বলেছি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

বিএনপি নির্বাচনে অংশ নিলে ভালো হতো সবাই অনুভব করেছে: সিইসি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification