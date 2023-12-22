Armed forces to be deployed on Dec 29 for 13 days

Members of the armed forces will be deployed for 13 days for election duty from December 29 to January 10, said home ministry.

Besides the Border Guard Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Coast Guard, Rapid Action Battalion, Armed Police Battalion, and Ansar Battalion will also remain on election duty during the 13 days, the ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard yesterday.

Signed by Md Mostafizur Rahman, senior secretary of public security divisions of the ministry, the circular stated that 15 to 17 members of the law enforcement agencies will be engaged to ensure the security of each polling centre.

The armed forces will assist the local civil administration.

Law enforcement agencies and armed forces will act as "mobile teams" and "striking forces". The Ansar battalion will serve as a supporting force in mobile teams with the police.

According to the circular, members of Ansar-VDP will be engaged in the security of the polling station for five days.

The circular also reads that a maximum of 15 to 16 policemen, Ansar, and village police will be deployed in general polling stations in metropolitan areas, outside metropolitan areas, and hilly and remote areas, and a maximum of 16 to 17 policemen in important polling stations.

However, the circular added that the returning officer can increase or decrease the number if needed.