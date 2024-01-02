Anti-election activities may stir up crisis

Warns CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said there will be a crisis if anti-polls activities descend into violence and voters are barred from going to polling centres.

"Universal franchise was desirable in the election, but a section of the country's political leadership has boycotted the election and is speaking against the polls. There is no problem with that. They can create public opinion peacefully, but if they oppose or prevent voters from voting in a violent way, then there will definitely be a crisis.

"But that crisis has to be dealt with. Because the election has to be held at the scheduled time and in the prescribed manner. Everyone will have to perform their duties even if there is resistance."

The CEC made the remarks while inaugurating a training programme for judicial magistrates, organised by the EC in the capital.

Sixteen political parties, including the major opposition BNP and its allies, are boycotting the polls after failing to realise their demand for holding polls under a non-party caretaker government. They have said that a free and fair election is not possible under the current government.

The BNP has been holding hartals, blockades, and mass contact programmes to have their demands met.

The ruling Awami League, meanwhile, has remained firm about holding the election under the present government, as per the constitution.

Against this backdrop, the CEC yesterday said many people have been asking if they will be able to cast their vote.

"For some reason, there is mistrust among the public regarding the election."

The 2014 polls saw violence and a lack of universality, while the 2018 election was participatory and peaceful. "However, due to a controversylater, the public's perception of the election was not positive."

An election has to be credible as well as free and fair, he added.

The CEC further said that no one should underestimate the importance of theelection, as the international community will be closely observing this year's polls.

"The international community must be shown that this election was free, fair and neutral.

"There are different kinds of irregularities when it comes to polls, including violations of the electoral code of conduct, which is happening now. Whether big or small, no such incidents are tolerable.

"Violence should not be tolerated in any way, as it creates fear among the people. We never want to see blood. I don't want to see people get hurt. We have given clear instructions to the administration and law enforcement agencies to strictly control the situation."

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan said that the EC wants to hold an exemplary and replicable election.

EC Rashida Sultana urged the judicial magistrates to perform their duties with courage.