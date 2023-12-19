And so it begins

Candidates kick off electioneering

Candidates across the country began their electoral campaigns right after being allocated symbols by returning officers yesterday.

In Mymensingh-4, AL candidate Muhit Ur Rahman organised a rally at the city's Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Park area yesterday afternoon.

Supporters of independent candidate Aminul Haque Shamim, also the Mymensingh district unit AL vice president, along with Jatiya Party's candidate Abu Musa Sarker, also started their campaigns for the same constituency.

In Gazipur, the city's former mayor Jahangir Alam staged a showdown with three independent candidates from three constituencies -- Md Rezaul Karim of Gazipur-1, Kazi Alimuddin of Gazipur-2, and Akhtaruzzaman of Gazipur-5.

Right after getting their symbols, the three independents went to the Rajbari field adjacent to the RO's office, where Jahangir was already present with hundreds of partymen and then delivered a speech seeking votes for the three candidates.

In Narayanganj-5, JP candidate AKM Selim Osman inaugurated an election camp at No-1 Rail Gate area in the city after getting his electoral symbol, and sought votes.

Former state minister for information and broadcasting, Murad Hassan, is contesting from Jamalpur-4 as an independent.

"I have got 'eagle' as my symbol. I will work with to ensure my victory," he told The Daily Star.

Former fisheries and livestock minister Latif Bishwas and former state minister of Information Abu Sayeed also began their campaigns after getting symbols. They are contesting as independents from Sirajganj-5 and Pabna-1 constituencies, respectively.

In four Chandpur constituencies, seven AL men are contesting as independents, who also kickstarted their electoral campaigns.