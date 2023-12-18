Allow Rajshahi-2 independent candidate Shafiqur to run, SC asks EC

The Supreme Court today directed the Election Commission to allow independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman Badsha to contest the January 7 national election from Rajshahi-2 constituency.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order following a petition filed by Shafiqur challenging a High Court order.

The HC earlier upheld the EC's decision that cancelled the nomination of Shafiqur on ground of irregularities in the list of one percent voters' signatures submitted along with the nomination paper.

Shafiqur submitted documents before the apex court chamber judge, saying that there is no irregularities in the list of voters' signatures, his lawyer Senior Advocate ABM Altaf Hossain told The Daily Star.

He said there is no legal bar for his client to contest the upcoming parliamentary election from Rajshahi-2 constituency following the SC order.