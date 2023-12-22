AL leader show-caused for 'attacking Lalmonirhat-1 independent candidate'

The electoral enquiry committee has issued a show-cause notice to local Awami League leader Abu Bakkar Siddik Shamol for attacking Lalmonrhat-1 independent candidate Ataur Rahman Prodhan and vandalising his car and election office at Hatibandha yesterday.

Ershad Ali, joint district and sessions judge and chairman of the enquiry committee in Lalmonirhat-1 constituency (Hatibandha and Patgram upazilas), issued the notice around noon today, our local correspondent reports.

AL leader Siddik has to appear before the committee at noon tomorrow, Hatibandha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazir Hossain said.

Siddik is also personal secretary of Lalmonirhat-1 AL candidate Motahar Hossain. He is also chairman of Gaddimari Union Parishad under Hatibandha upazila, and the organising secretary of Hatibandha upazila unit of AL.

Sarwar Hayat Khan, former president of AL's Hatibandha upazila unit and chief election agent of independent candidate Prodhan, saod. "I have lodged a complaint with the local police station in connection with the attack and vandalism."

He also alleged that Siddik has been threatening the workers and supporters of Prodhan and asking them to leave their areas.

AL leader Siddik said, "Independent candidate Ataur Rahman made comments about the boat symbol during the election campaign and so the locals attacked him."

Hatibandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam said they are investigating the incident.