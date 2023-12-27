AL candidate sued for assaulting journo

The Election Commission filed a case against Chattogram-16 Awami League candidate Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury yesterday for assaulting a journalist and breaching the electoral code of conduct during the submission of his nomination papers on November 30.

Banshkhali Upazila Election Officer Muhammad Harun Molla lodged the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Chattogram against Mustafizur and unidentified 20 to 30 others in this connection.

After accepting the case, the court summoned Mutafizur, who is also the incumbent lawmaker from Chattogram-16, and asked him to appear on January 3, said the court's Public Prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

According to the case statement, Mustafizur and his men assaulted Rakib Uddin, a reporter for Independent TV, and abused him verbally while submitting his nomination papers to the returning officer on November 30.

Mustafizur also staged an illegal showdown with his entourage before submitting the nomination papers.

Following a written complaint, the election inquiry committee investigated the incident and recommended taking action against the AL candidate.

Meanwhile in Jamalpur, the daily Prothom Alo's Sharishabari upazila correspondent, Shafiqul Islam, filed a general diary yesterday against Sakhawat Alam Mukul, a close aide to Jamalpur-4 independent candidate Murad Hasan, accusing him of threatening him.

Shafiqul said Mukul threatened to "teach him a lesson" after the election.

Sharishabari Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mushfikur Rahman said police would take necessary legal action following an investigation.