AL candidate Shammi, independent candidate Serniabat can't contest polls: SC

AL candidate Enamul Haque Babul can contest polls

Barishal-4 Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed and Barishal-5 independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah cannot contest the January 7 national election.

The latest development came when the Supreme Court today upheld its chamber judge's orders that cancelled candidacies of Shammi and Serniabat.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the orders after hearing separate petitions filed by Shammi and Sadiq seeking cancellation of the chamber judge's orders.

However, Jashore-4 AL candidate Enamul Haque Babul can contest the election, according to another order of the SC.

The apex court deferred for a week the hearing of a petition filed by Faridpur-3 independent candidate challenging the chamber judge's order of allowing AL candidate Shamim Haque to contest the polls.